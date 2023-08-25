CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will offer courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state during Labor Day weekend.

SCDNR officers will inspect the boat to ensure it has the required safety equipment onboard and proper boat and motor registration.

“The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, along with being the traditional wrap-up for the summer boating season, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe,” a news release states.

The program offers an opportunity to correct any potential problems before heading out on the water. Boaters who are found non-compliant with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspections.

Local times and locations for boat inspections:

Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 2

William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 2 Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 2

Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 2 Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 3

Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 3 Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 3

Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 3 Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4

Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4 Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4

Boat inspections are voluntary, not required.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, contact SCDNR’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cell phone.