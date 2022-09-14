COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural advises of new restrictions on importing deer carcasses into the state amid cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to SCDNR, the measures are implemented in an effort to prevent CWD from spreading into the state’s deer population. This year, North Carolina had its first positive cases of CWD, joining now 30 states and four Canadian provinces with importation restrictions on deer carcasses.

“CWD is a transmissible and always fatal neurological disease that affects cervids, including white-tailed deer,” SCDNR said. The disease is slow to progress and infected deer may appear healthy, making proper transport or disposal important.

Officials list the following allowed to come into SC:

Quarters (hams and shoulders) or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached

Meat that has been boned out

Hides with no attached heads

Clean skulls with no attached meat or tissues, clean skull plates with antlers attaches, antlers detached from the skull plate, and finished taxidermy heads

The following is not allowed into SC from any state with CWD cases:

Any whole deer, field-dressed deer, or intact carcass

Any deer head except finished taxidermy, clean skulls, or clean skull caps

Any portion of the neck or spine

“The restrictions are aimed at preventing the deer parts with the highest risk for carrying CWD infection from entering the state,” SCDNR said in a release.

If not disposed of properly, infected carcasses or carcass parts can cause contamination of the environment and persist for years.

Officials say lawmakers have stiffened the penalty for violating restrictions. Offenders may pay a fine upwards of $500 or spend 30 days in jail.

More information can be found here.