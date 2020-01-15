SCDNR: Investigation into injured possum on Hilton Head inconclusive

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday announced their findings into a severely injured possum was inconclusive.

Last week, an animal rehabilitation organization said they were caring for an opossum that was left blind, with a broken jaw after an incident on a golf course in the Hilton Head area.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville said the animal was believed to have been beaten by golfers with their clubs.

The organization said the possum, named Scarlett, is just two pounds and still has baby teeth. They also posted about Scarlett’s injuries on Facebook, stating that they also reported the incident to DNR.

DNR says they have been unable to confirm allegations posted on social media that the animal was attacked or beaten with golf clubs. “SCDNR takes allegations of abuse of any wildlife very seriously and will continue the investigation into this incident if additional information or evidence becomes available.”

According to DNR, the investigation included multiple interviews with individuals involved with the rescue of the injured possum, which was found when a passing motorist spotted it on the side of a road, approximately 300 feet from a golf course fairway and some nearby homes.

In a statement provided to SCDNR, the Good Samaritan who stopped to help the possum did not advise seeing golfers or any other people in the area, and no other people stopped or were present at the scene before local volunteers affiliated with the nonprofit group Wildlife Rehab of Greenville arrived to pick it up. An examination by a local veterinarian could not yield a conclusive determination about the cause of the possum’s injuries.

“SCDNR would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in the rescue of this animal, as well as the numerous well-meaning individuals and groups that have donated towards its care.”

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the SCDNR’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-922-5431.