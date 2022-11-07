A loggerhead hatchling pauses for a moment on its path from the nest to the nearby waves of the Atlantic Ocean (Photo: Michael Georgopulos/SCDNR)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina officially wrapped up on Oct. 31 with what state wildlife officials are calling “welcome news.”

According to data collected by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), 8,004 nests were laid along state beaches, the second-highest number on record.

“We’re excited to see another successful nesting year for sea turtles along the South Carolina coast,” nesting program leader for SCDNR Michelle Pate said.

Loggerheads, the most-common sea turtle species found in South Carolina’s coastal waters, accounted for 99% of nests laid during the 2022 season. The state’s federal recovery goal for loggerheads is 9,200 nests.

“Increased nest counts since the mid-to-late 2000s show promise for the loggerhead; we’re seeing the continued benefits of conservation measures enacted decades ago as well as those management techniques still used today,” Pate added.

The remaining 1% belonged to green sea turtles which laid roughly 21 nests on beaches from Myrtle Beach to Edisto Island, a record number for the state. SCNDR officials say that while young greens are more common in salt marshes and tidal creeks, the species is an infrequent nester on South Carolina beaches.

One area of concern for SCNDR biologists this season was Hurricane Ian which made landfall near Georgetown and walloped Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, the state’s densest nesting island. The convergence of King Tides and Hurricane Ian eroded beaches, subsequently reducing the available nesting habitat.

“Fortunately, most of the nests had already hatched by the time the storm reached us,” Pate said. “But continued and heavy overwash by King Tides [seasonally high tides] earlier in the season rendered a lot of eggs non-viable.”

SCNDR also noted that instances of hatchling disorientation dropped this year, thanks in part to efforts by the Town of Edisto Beach and Dominion Energy to replace artificial street lighting with turtle-friendly street lighting.