MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No foul play is suspected in the case of missing boater Tyler Doyle, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Doyle went duck hunting at about 4 p.m. Jan. 26 in a jon boat at the Little River jetties while a small-craft advisory was in effect, according to SCDNR. A small-craft advisory means “seas were rough and not conductive for smaller vessel operation.”

“Weather conditions that day, couple with boating mechanical issues, appear to be the predominant contributing factors,” SCDNR said in a news release.

SCDNR said phone records, location data, witness interviews, a boat inspection and recovered items “currently indicate this to be a hunting/boating accident and no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Doyle dropped a friend off at the north jetty and moved in the boat to set up duck decoys, according to SCDNR. The two stayed in contact on the phone, but the friend lost contact with Doyle.

Doyle then called his friend and said his boat was having mechanical issues and he couldn’t keep the motor running, according to the SCDNR. He also said the boat was taking on water.

Investigators were able to confirm multiple phone calls from Doyle to his friend along with family and friends looking for help, according to the SCDNR. Data from a location-sharing app corroborates location data from Doyle’s phone carrier.

Doyle’s friend flagged down another boat and attempted to get to Doyle but due to sea conditions, had to return, according to the SCDNR.

Horry County Fire Rescue was on scene within nine minutes and Doyle’s friend was rescued, according to the SCDNR. Doyle’s boat was also located, which was submerged with the bow up and motor down.

The water temperature at the time was 50 degrees and the air temperature was 39 degrees, according to the SCDNR.

Search operations continue daily.

“We mourn right alongside Tyler’s family and our officers have been with them throughout this process,” SCDNR Investigator Ronnie Floyd said in a statement. “We want to bring them closure, and that’s why we are working every day to try and find him.”

The SCDNR also noted that rumors online surrounding pending criminal charges for Doyle are unfounded.

Doyle’s waders and wallet were found off the North Carolina coast.