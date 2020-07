COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting free boat inspections at public boat landings across the state over Fourth of July weekend.

The quick, thorough inspections will ensure boaters have proper safety equipment and registration. Notably, those who do not meet standards will not be ticketed, but will be “given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.”

The times and locations are as follows: