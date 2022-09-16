QUANTICO, Va. (WCBD)- An officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday.

Lt. Charlotte M. McKee was one of more than 230 individuals to graduate from the prestigious academy in Quantico, Va.

McKee is the fourth officer and the first woman in agency history to complete the program and was selected as the class spokesperson for the 283rd session.

The National Academy is a 10-week program that offers training in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. It is held at the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

In order to be accepted into the National Academy, participants must have a proven record of professionalism in their agency and complete a written application, a medical examination, and a physical fitness test.

McKee, who has been with SCDNR for nearly 15 years, oversees the agency’s emergency management, homeland security, and aviation and communications divisions. The law enforcement arm of SCNDR enforces the state’s boating, fishing, hunting, and game laws.

The graduating class was comprised of 235 individuals who hailed from 49 states and the District of Columbia, 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.