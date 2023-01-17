ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day.

According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg counties on Jan. 1.

He was reported missing around 3:00 p.m. that day after family members could not reach him or locate his truck in the area.

Within minutes, investigators were able to use tracking technology to ping the man’s phone and pinpoint his location within about 50 feet, according to SCDNR.

Using that location, the hunter’s son reportedly found his father unresponsive beside his truck nearly five miles from the property and called for paramedics. The son told investigators that when his father regained consciousness he was “disoriented and confused.”

The hunter was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“This is a great example of game wardens doing life-saving work in their communities with the aid of technology,” Col. Chisolm Frampton, head of SCDNR’s Law Enforcement Division, said.

The SCDNR Law Enforcement Division is primarily tasked with enforcing federal and state boating, hunting, and game laws, but also assists other agencies in investigations and missing person cases.