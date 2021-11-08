SCDNR recovers body of missing kayaker in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a missing male kayaker was recovered by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) this past weekend in Lake Hartwell.

The man was identified as Kellen Jerome Mackey, of New Brighton, PA., by the Oconee County Coroner’s Officer.

SCDNR was contacted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a group of three other kayakers reported that another kayaker had capsized and not resurfaced.

SCDNR’s Dive Team responded after the report and conducted an hour-long search using a sonar-equipped boat with the help of SCDNR Region 1 Officer Chase Stewart.

Officials say that teams recovered the adult male’s body around 11 a.m. after searching the area of the capsized kayak within 50 yards of the shoreline in about 36 feet of water. He was later identified as Mackey.

According to SCDNR, Mackey was visiting the area for a wedding and was not wearing a life jacket while on the boat.

An investigation of the boating accident is in progress by SCDNR.