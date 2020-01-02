SCDNR releases statement emphasizing hunter safety

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Following the death of a father and his 9 year old daughter in a hunting accident on Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind everyone of important safety tips.

Lieutenant Dennetta G. Dawson of the DNR Law Enforcement/ Education division first sent prayers of comfort to the victims’ family.

She then went on to say that in order to prevent tragedies like this, hunter safety and education must be a top priority.

To distinguish oneself from the environment, hunters should wear “hunter/ international orange”, a color which does not occur in nature and “makes it easier for other hunters to see you” according to Lt. Dawson.

Another tip for hunters is to be extremely cautious when shooting. Lt. Dawson says to “positively identify your target before you shoot, [as] shooting at sounds or motion can produce unfortunate results.”

SCDNR requires all hunters to have a hunting license. Anyone born after June 30, 1979 is required to complete a Hunter Education Course before receiving a license, according to the DNR website.

Courses can be taken in person or online. More information can be found on DNR’s website.

DNR offers many other resources designed to educate hunters on safe practices.

Accidents can happen to anyone, even the most seasoned hunters, so it is important to remain up to date on the best practices to avoid them.