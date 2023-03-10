CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- State wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in monitoring a native marsh-dwelling reptile.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants people to report sightings of diamondback terrapins so they can learn more about the species.

Terrapins are considered high-priority Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) in South Carolina under the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). In 2006, a state law was passed that prohibits the commercial harvest of diamondback terrapins.

As the weather warms, hatchlings will begin emerging from their nests in the salt marshes and beach dunes, officials said.

According to SCDNR, diamondback terrapins are the only turtles in the world that spend their entire lives in the estuary and are native to the South Carolina coast.

A biologist holds diamondback terrapin hatchlings from a research project. (Mike Arendt/Erin Levesque)

Terrapins have a unique appearance in that no two have the exact same pattern and color but typically range from light brown to gray to black with a honey-yellow or greenish underside and spotted skin.

Adult female terrapins can grow up to about 11 inches, while males reach only a maximum shell length of about 5.5 inches.

Researchers say the animals can be most easily identified by their long, snake-like necks, retractable limbs, and ‘toe-nails.’

Diamondback terrapins hatchlings may emerge from hidden nests in Azalea bushes and may be found swimming in a person’s backyard pool.

