COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in monitoring a furbearer species.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants residents to report sightings of long-tailed weasels.

Long-tailed weasels, often confused with minks, are long, slender animals about two to three inches tall and up to nine inches long. The animals have cinnamon-brown colored fur with yellowish-white underparts.

SCDNR researchers said while the weasels are not abundant in South Carolina, they are most commonly found in the Piedmont region of the state

Sightings can include trail camera pictures, road kill, and captures. To report, click here or email furbearerprogram@dnr.sc.gov.