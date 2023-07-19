CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in monitoring a non-native crab species along the coast.

Recent heavy rain may be driving non-native blue land crabs out of their burrows, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), which makes them easier to spot.

Now the agency is asking people to snap a photo and report any blue land crab sightings to help them learn more about where Cardisoma guanhumi species is spreading.

Blue land crabs are large, burrowing crabs that are primarily found along the coast stretching from Brazil to South Florida. However, officials said some have been spotted in South Carolina backyards, fields, and even heavily trafficked urban streets recently.

Credit: South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

These crabs are comparable in size to native South Carolina blue crabs but range widely in color from orange to gray to purple.

Their burrows can extend up to six feet deep in search of water, which can damage yards, gardens, and crop fields — it’s one of the reasons the crabs are considered pests. The crabs have a preference to feed on fruit and vegetation.

The species’ origins and impact on South Carolina’s ecosystem are not yet known.

To report a sighting, click here.