ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person was taken to a hospital early Monday after their boat collided with a channel marker on Lake Marion.

Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Region 3 responded to the accident Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

While one person was taken to a hospital, officials say others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. SCDNR did not say how many people were injured.

The accident is under investigation.