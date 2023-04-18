CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- State wildlife officials are asking the public to report sightings of spawning horseshoe crabs along the South Carolina coast.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said horseshoe crabs will likely move onshore to lay eggs on the beaches and salt marshes during Wednesday night’s new moon.

According to the agency, horseshoe crabs along the east coast primarily spawn during the night of a full or new moon, when the tide is highest, as a high-tide burial gives their eggs the best chance of survival.

“We know that horseshoe crabs use the South Carolina coast to lay eggs, or spawn, and our biologists need your help identifying which areas the crabs are using this year,” officials said.

Spawning horseshoe crabs are typically observed in groups of two or more. Single crabs or stranded, upside-down crabs are not spawning.

Credit: SCDNR

Individuals can report observations on horseshoe spawning activity using this form.