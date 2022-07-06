COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank!

According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training.

Credit: SCDNR

Credit: SCDNR



The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track violators, detect hidden wildlife, detect concealed weapons, recover, and support search-and-rescue missions.

The public can meet Hank at the Sandhills Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Columbia on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.