SCDOC: Sergeant at Broad River Correctional Institution caught on video allowing assault of inmate

RICHLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Alicia Nicole Smith, 37, of Columbia has been arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution on November 10, 2019.

According to the arrest warrants, Smith, who was a sergeant at Broad River, opened a cell door and allowed 11 inmates inside to assault the occupant of the cell.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) says that Smith was caught on video surveillance.

The arrest warrant states that the victim sustained non life threatening injuries from the assault.

Smith is charged with misconduct/misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance, as well as accessory/accessory before the fact to a Felony, according to SCDOC.

Smith was fired after her arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.