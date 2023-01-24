COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to repave 90 miles of South Carolina Interstate Highways.

Officials said that these projects include resurfacing major freight and transit arteries for the region, including interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385, and 526.

“We recognize the importance of maintaining critical interstate infrastructure to keep goods and

people moving through our state and the region,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A.

Hall, P.E. “In addition to construction and widening projects underway on almost every interstate

in South Carolina, we are also hard at work repairing and maintaining our existing infrastructure.

Today’s announcement shows our continued commitment to our Strategic 10-Year Plan and to

delivering on the promises we made to the people of South Carolina.”

With the addition of these projects, SCDOT now has about 200 miles of interstate

resurfacing projects underway since 2020.

For more information on the Strategic 10-Year Plan and other SCDOT programs and projects, click here.