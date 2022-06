COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SCDOT will restrict all non-emergency lane closures on SC interstates during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to SCDOT, lane closures on interstate highways for nonemergency highway work will be prohibited from 6 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. July 5.

The restriction is intended to help with holiday travel traffic.

SCDOT says the increase in work zones across state interstates is due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads.