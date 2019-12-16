SCDOT halts road work in anticipation of holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We finally have a GOOD report about roadwork to share with you!

In preparation for holiday traveling, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced that it will temporarily prohibit lane closures on interstates and highways, unless they are for emergencies.

According to SCDOT, “[the] restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, through 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.”

