COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists may see SCDOT employees picking up roadside litter in part of the agency’s statewide “Spring Cleanup” on Wednesday.

The Spring Cleanup is in support of Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette’s “Grab A Bag SC” litter pickup program.

SCDOT says that hundreds of employees from both headquarters and county offices will be deployed statewide in picking up roadside litter.

The agency is cautioning motorists to look out for SCDOT personnel on the highways.