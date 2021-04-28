SCDOT holding ceremony to honor fallen SCDOT workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a ceremony to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to SCDOT.

The ceremony will be Wednesday, April 28th in front of the SCDOT Headquarters at 10:00 a.m. Headquarters is located at 955 Park St. in Columbia, S.C.

The ceremony is held at the same location of the SCDOT Workers Memorial that was unveiled in 2018.

The memorial honors SCDOT employees, dating back to the 1920s, killed while working on the highways and those who died on the job from natural causes.

The ceremony will also be streamed online via the SCDOT internet page and on the SCDOT Facebook page.

With roadwork continuing throughout the state through the Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild, SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution when on the road.

“Let ‘Em Work. Let ‘Em Live.”