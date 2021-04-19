SCDOT: Is your golf cart operated legally?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – As warmer weather approaches, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is reminding golf cart owners to ensure they are legally operated.

Golf carts are required to be insured, permitted, and registered with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV).

Drivers are required to have a valid drivers license and be at least 16 years old.

Golf carts can only be driven during daylight hours, on roads with posted speeds of less than 35 miles per hour, and within four miles of the owners home.