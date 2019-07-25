SCDOT looking for feedback on statewide transportation survey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State transportation officials say they are looking for your feedback on a statewide transportation survey.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is updating its long-range statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan to address the state’s growing transportation needs.

They want to know what is important to you. The department has created an interactive online survey that is quick and easy to use.

You can tell them about the transportation trends and issues that impact you’re the most while providing feedback on SCDOT’s priorities, visions, and goals.

To take this survey: https://www.scdot.org/MTP2040Survey.aspx.

