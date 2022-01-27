SCDOT prepared for third weekend of winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working to reassure residents that it is prepared to respond to possible winter weather over the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be exceptionally low across the state for a third weekend in a row, with precipitation ranging from rain to sleet to snow expected in some areas.

“After pre-treating and clearing roads over the past two weekends, SCDOT is prepared in every county of South Carolina should our forces be needed at any level of response,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said.

Hall said that all counties are fully stocked with salt supplies. Pre-treatment of roads began Thursday and will continue into Friday.

Wreckers will be positioned along interstates “to help avoid potential lengthy backups,” and SCDOT trucks will be on call to help stranded motorists who call *47.