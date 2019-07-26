SCDOT releases statement after 2 local workers killed in Hwy 501 crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transporation has released a statement after two SCDOT workers were killed Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501.

“These two young men were dedicated employees and put their lives on the line daily to serve the motoring public, as do all of our employees who work on our highways,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall.

Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died of injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

“This tragic incident should serve as a reminder to the traveling public to obey signs in work zones, slow down, and watch for workers,” Hall said. “Drivers should pay attention, avoid distractions, and expected the unexpected. These measures are not only for the safety of our workers, but for your safety as well.”

“We continue to lift up and pray for the families of the two employees we lost yesterday and will continue to stress the importance of being cautious while driving in work zones,” said SCDOT Commission Chairman Robert D. “Robby” Robbins.

SCDOT said the deaths of these two workers brings the total number of SCDOT employees killed in the line of duty to 85.







Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of an 18-wheeler hit two vehicles stopped in traffic, then hit the DOT workers who were standing in the road and a DOT truck legally parked on the side of the road, before then going off the road and hitting a tree.

Horry County Fire Rescue says five others were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time. One other person suffered minor injuries but waived hospital transport.