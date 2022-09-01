COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is making arrangements to help with Labor Day weekend travel.

Lane closures will be prohibited on interstate highways for non-emergency work during the holiday travel period, the department announced Thursday.

According to the department’s press release, the restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Drivers are encouraged to keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which can be reached by calling 511, visiting www.511SC.org or downloading the free app.



The system provides real-time traffic information on South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges has caused more work zones to be in place across the state, the agency said.

Motorists are encouraged to remain alert and use caution when driving in a work zone.

