SCDOT says it would ‘greatly benefit’ from federal infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department is Transportation says it will ‘greatly benefit’ from a new bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently passed by the U.S. Senate.

Funding would help SCDOT’s efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure and will integrate with their 10-year plan to upgrade the state’s road and bridgework.

SCDOT said it currently received nearly $733 million annually in federal road and bridge funding. But under the bipartisan proposal, the state would receive over a 30% boost in federal road and bridge funding over the next five years.

“This 30% boost translates into an estimated $1 billion in additional federal funding directed to the state’s road and bridge network over the five-year period,” a SCDOT spokesman said.

The additional funding will be key to addressing the remaining gaps in South Carolina’s road and bridge program. These gaps, according to SCDOT, have previously been identified as congestion relief projects, bridge projects and drainage projects.

“The bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate would enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses and visitors in the Palmetto State,” said South Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall. She added “I applaud the work of the U.S. Senate and look forward to working with our Congressional Delegation as this proposal makes its way through the legislative process. The current plan provides the flexibility needed at the state level, streamlines project development and provides a reliable, stable funding stream for the next five years.”

The bill would need to be approved by the U.S House before becoming a reality.