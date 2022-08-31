COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public opinions on proposed improvements to Interstate 95.

SCDOT will hold an in-person and virtual public meeting on September 15 for the public to give their comments on the I-95 widening project.

Officials are planning to widen the interstate between the Savannah River to US-278.

In addition, the widening includes improvements to capacity, mobility, and operations along the corridor and addressing inadequacies on interchanges and bridges.

During the meetings, the public will be presented with possible options for improvements to the I-95 corridor along with a projected schedule. The public and stakeholders are encouraged to give their input, including information on historic and cultural resources.

“Improving the flow of people and goods on I-95 is a top priority for SCDOT,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “As the first of several widening projects focused on the vitality of this interstate corridor, we understand the critical nature of right-sizing I-95, not only for today’s needs but also the anticipated future growth in economic opportunity and population in this region and the state.”

The in-person meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the newly constructed Hardeeville Recreation Center, located at 285 John Smith Road.

Comments can be submitted between September 1 and September 30 either on the project website, through email at info@www.scdoti95widening.com, or by mail (Attn. Craig Winn, 955 Park Street, Room 401, Columbia, SC 29202-0191).

There will also be a Spanish translator at the meeting.