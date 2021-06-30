SCDOT to end toll collections on Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway

Image of the Cross Island Parkway toll plaza on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Photographed May 6, 2021, by Cody Crouch/SCDOT.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will stop collecting tolls on Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway.

The collections will come to an end at 11:59:59 p.m. on June 30. At that time, the bonds issues to build the Cross Island Parkway will be paid off and tolls will be discontinued as required under state law.

Starting Thursday, July 1st, signs will be in place advising motorists to use caution and slow down, but no to stop, as they travel through the toll plaza. The plaza will be removed in the coming months by an SCDOT contractor.

Opened in 1998, The Cross Island Parkway is a 7.5 mile, limited access route that connects the William Hilton Parkway at the north end of the Island with Palmetto Bay Road and the Sea Pines Circle at the south end of the island. The toll is now $1.25 per cash customer and $.75 per Palmetto Pass customer based on a two axle vehicle.

Motorists using Palmetto Pass electronic devices (transponders) to pay their tolls electronically may return them either in person at the plaza office to receive a refund of their current balance. Transponders may also be returned via mail at P.O. Box 5096, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.