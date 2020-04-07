SCDOT to take advantage of less traffic and move forward with roadwork across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is moving full steam ahead with road work across the state.

Officials say with a 30 to 40 percent dip in traffic, they have more room for construction.

The agency says it is working on projects included in its 10-year plan, like resurfacing highways and making rural roads safer.

“Keep construction going as long as the supply chains are out there as well as the labor force,” said Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin. “It’s safer, the less travel, the less motorists on the road its actually safer not only for our construction workers but also for the motoring public.”

Colvin says the Department of Transportation encourages workers to practice social distancing.

He says sanitation stations are set up at work sites.