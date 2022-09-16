COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation named a new Chief of Staff to take the helm of the agency.

Justin Powell will take command of SCDOT where he will oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives.

Officials say Powell was commissioned in 2019 by Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. to be the Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration at the South Carolina Department of Transportation before his new role at the agency.

“I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell as the Chief of Staff,” said Secretary Hall. “This agency has made incredible progress on our Strategic 10-Year Plan and I know Justin’s leadership in this capacity will further the SCDOT’s initiatives.”

Powell previously served Horry County as Assistant County Administrator in addition to other agencies including the City of Greenville, Dorchester County, and Fairfax County, Virginia.

Madeleine Hendry via SCDOT

Madeleine Hendry will serve as SCDOT’s Acting Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration where she will handle the agency’s financial functions, information technology and local government duties.

Hendry served in senior-level roles for the agency since 2014 including Chief of Professional Services and Project Fund Manager.