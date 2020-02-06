Breaking News
Lowcountry counties under tornado watch as severe weather moves across state
Live Now
CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Highlighting everything basketball in the ACC

SCDPS: How to safely navigate traffic during severe weather

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is sharing tips for staying safe on the roads during severe weather.

With heavy storms expected Thursday evening, drivers in the Lowcountry may encounter some dangerous situations.

Here are SCDPS’s suggestions for navigating some of the most common obstacles:

To stay updated, follow the SCDPS Facebook page and download the Storm Team 2 Weather App.

WCBD WEATHER APP: Apple Users click here |Android users click here
WCBD NEWS APP: Apple Users click here |Android users click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES