SCDPS reports 12 deaths on S.C. roadways over holiday weekend

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) has released a preliminary report detailing the number of deaths on South Carolina roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The period ranged from Wednesday November 27 at 6pm to Sunday December 1 at 11:59pm.

According to SCDPS, there were 12 deaths on S.C. roadways during that time.

The report states that 5 of the incidents occurred on interstates, 6 occurred on US routes, S.C. roads, and secondary roads, and 1 occurred on a country road.

SCDPS could confirm the use of a seat-belt in only 1 of the incidents. A seat-belt was not used in 5 of the incidents, and it was unclear whether a seat-belt was used in 3. The remaining 3 deaths were of pedestrians, so seat-belt data was not included.

SCDPS states that this data is preliminary and may be subject to change.

Coincidentally, there were 12 traffic fatalities on S.C. roadways during the same holiday weekend period of 2018 as well.