SCDSS working to make childcare more affordable for SC families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) on Wednesday announced actions being taken to make childcare more affordable for South Carolina families.

At the beginning of October, the organization restructured the reimbursement rate “issued to childcare providers participating in ABC Quality and accepting SC Voucher recipients.”

According to SCDSS, the new rate structure puts a higher cap on reimbursement allotments by basing reimbursements “on the individual age of the child as opposed to a grouping of ages.” The agency says it will reduce the amount families are required to pay out of pocket.

The reimbursements are paid “directly to child care providers on behalf of families who are enrolled in SC Voucher and meet the income and work or education requirements of the program.”

It also “provides financial support to childcare providers who may be recovering from financial losses during the pandemic.”

SCDSS State Director, Michael Leach, said that “this change makes sure provider rates are more closely aligned for what they are charging for the age of the child.” He continued, saying “in the end, that helps both working families who are continuing to navigate through the pandemic and the child care facilities that provide quality care for those parents.”