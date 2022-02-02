SCEMD: 18th earthquake reported in SC’s midlands since Dec. 27

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – Another earthquake was reported in South Carolina’s midlands.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.3 magnitude earthquake near Elgin, South Carolina just after midnight Wednesday.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said this quake was an aftershock from the December 27, 2021, earthquake which registered as a 3.3 magnitude.

“This is the 18th earthquake to occur in the area since December 27th, 2021, the 19th to occur statewide since then, and the 12th to occur in 2022,” said emergency management officials.

SCEMD on Thursday will conduct a Facebook Live event with the Central United States Earthquake Consortium at 11:00 a.m.

The topic of Thursday’s free presentation will focus on earthquake hazards and safety.

The livestream will feature presentations by the Central U.S Earthquake Consortium, Indiana Geological Survey, and more.

Attendees can ask questions for participating earthquake hazard and safety experts. Click here to learn more.