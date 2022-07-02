ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD)- A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred around 11:59 a.m. a few miles east of Elgin.

via USGS

Several earthquakes have been reported in the midlands over the past week.

According to SCEMD, an ongoing swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw county began December 27, 2021. Since then, there have been 47 low-magnitude earthquakes in the Elgin-Lugoff area.

Seismologists with SCEMD do not believe this is an indicator of a larger earthquake to come.

Dr. Steven C. Jaume with the College of Charleston’s Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences Department says the earthquakes are not related to mining activity.