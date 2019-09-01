SCEMD moves to OPCON 1 as state officials continue monitoring Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Sunday announced it was moving to an upgraded level of readiness in anticipation of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

While immediate impacts to the state are not clear at this point, the storm is expected to pass near our coast which could bring heavy winds, rain and flooding. There is also an immediate risk of rip currents.

The South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia is now at Operational Condition (OPCON) 1 which is a full alert.

SCEMD Opcon Level 1

All state emergency response team agencies are activated to prepare for any potential effects from the storm.

Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency for South Carolina Saturday afternoon.

The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

Meanwhile, the South Carolina National Guard said they received the order to activate from Governor Henry McMaster on Sunday.

The Guard said it is ready to support counties and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed before, during and after there impact of Hurricane Dorian.

“The #SCGuard is prepared to mobilize to support full coastal evacuation & any other missions that may be required of us in support of civil authorities,” said MG Van McCarty, the adjutant general for SC National Guard, in a tweet Sunday morning.

While there are no evacuation orders in place for the state, coastal communities are urged to monitor the storm and review their emergency preparedness plans.

You can learn how to build a hurricane supply kit or create an emergency plan by visiting Storm Team 2’s Hurricane Central page by clicking here.

Be sure to download the FREE WCBD News and Weather Apps to receive the latest information and to track the storm.

WCBD WEATHER APP: Apple Users click here | Android users click here

WCBD NEWS APP: Apple Users click here | Android users click here

HURRICANE CENTRAL | Track the tropics on the Hurricane Central page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready guide.