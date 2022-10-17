CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – It is earthquake preparedness week here in South Carolina and the world’s largest earthquake drill, the “Shake Out,” is set for Thursday, October 20th.

At 10:20 on that morning, nearly two million people across the United States will participate in the drill.

In preparation for the upcoming drill, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has announced a new earthquake preparedness resource today.

The brand-new website, earthquake.sc, is easily accessible and has all of the earthquake information residents need in one central location.

According to earthquake.sc, South Carolina is one of the most seismically active locations in the southeast, and while you can’t predict when an earthquake is coming, you can be prepared by being informed.

The website aims to break down the science behind an earthquake, explaining the difference between magnitude and intensity.

It also lets residents know what to do before, during, and after an earthquake.

The website has multiple resources like an interactive disaster supply kit and tips for what to do in different locations, like at a home, outside, or in a car, when an earthquake hits.

Officials say this just this year, we have experienced between 60-80 earthquakes in our state, and while the majority are low in magnitude, it’s still important to be prepared:

“Earthquakes cannot be predicted, despite all of our technology, and everything that we have achieved in the year 2022, earthquakes can still not be predicted, and so we don’t know. And that’s why we want everyone to be as prepared as possible for earthquakes.” -Derrec Becker, South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Officials also say that if we experienced an earthquake today like we experienced during the 1886 Charleston Earthquake, it would be one of the largest disasters the region has ever experienced, with a predicted 45,000 casualties.