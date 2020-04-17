SCEMD storm damage assessment, safety suggestions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – As of Friday, the SC Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reports that at least 20 tornadoes touched down in SC on Monday, April 13. Preliminary damage assessments show that 1,478 homes were damaged statewide, 206 of which sustained maor damage, and 147 of which were destroyed.
As residents continue to assess and clean up damage, SCEMD and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have some tips for staying safe:
- Wear proper gear: things like hard hats, goggles/glasses, work gloves, and sturdy shoes/boots are critical. Long sleeves or coveralls and facemasks can be helpful, and earplugs or headphones are a good form of protection from loud equipment.
- Keep gear sanitized: clean the outside of gloves with an antibacterial/disinfectant wipe before removing your goggles or face mask. Clean the gloves again before removing them to prevent cross contamination.
- Don’t touch your face: Use a towel to wipe away sweat to avoid touching your face with dirty hands.
- Work in groups if you can: There is safety in numbers, but make sure to practice proper social distancing.
- Take frequent breaks: Wash your hands, then grab a drink to stay hydrated.
- Be careful and know proper first aid: If you get a cut or wound, clean it with soap and water, use an antibiotic ointment, and cover to prevent infections, like tetanus.