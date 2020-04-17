SCEMD storm damage assessment, safety suggestions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – As of Friday, the SC Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reports that at least 20 tornadoes touched down in SC on Monday, April 13. Preliminary damage assessments show that 1,478 homes were damaged statewide, 206 of which sustained maor damage, and 147 of which were destroyed.

As residents continue to assess and clean up damage, SCEMD and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have some tips for staying safe: