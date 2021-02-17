SCGOP Chairman to sit on RNC Election Integrity Committee

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick introduces U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina at a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Republican National Committee on Wednesday announced the formation of an Election Integrity Committee on which SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick will sit.

The committee is “focused on maintaining and restoring trust in elections and preventing voter fraud.”

The SCGOP said that despite “issues and allegations of fraud and irregularities… across the country, South Carolina handled the 2020 election the right way.”

McKissick issued the following statement:

“We proved we’re dedicated to defending election law and the integrity here in South Carolina. Now I’m eager to share how we got it right and help other states do the same. Chairwoman McDaniel’s decision to create this committee was the right one and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Joe Gruters of Florida and Ashley MacLeay of DC will Co-Chair the committee, which will consist of 12 men and 12 women from 21 states and DC.