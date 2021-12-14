SCGOP passes election integrity resolution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Republican Party unanimously passed a comprehensive election integrity resolution on Saturday and is now calling on the legislature to pass it into law.

The focus of the resolution is to secure elections and prevent opportunities for voter fraud before voting happens.

“South Carolina didn’t have the problems other states had in 2020, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement in our election laws,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said. “It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat, and we hope the General Assembly will pass these safeguards to protect against the potential for future fraud and increase voter confidence in our election system.”

Some key points of the resolution include:

Requiring all county election commissions to fall under the authority of the State Election Commission

Requiring the State Election Commission conduct hand recount audits of randomly selected precincts after each election

Expanding in person absentee voting while reducing the amount of excuses for mail-in absentee ballots

Extending photo voter-ID requirements to mail-in absentee ballots

The full resolution can be read here.