School bus driver cut out of vehicle, airlifted to hospital following crash with 18-wheeler in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A school bus driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by EMT’s and airlifted to a Florence hospital on Thursday, following a crash with an 18-wheeler.

Marlboro County School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord told our sister station, News13, that the crash happened on Beauty Spot Road in Bennettsville.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the driver of the 18-wheeler cut in front of the bus, causing the bus to strike the rear of the truck.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

A bus aide was also on board at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and the aide are expected to be okay, according to McCord.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.