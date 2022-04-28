OCONEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A school bus was involved in a vehicle crash Thursday in Seneca.

According to the Seneca Police Department, the crash happened on South Oak Street at East Fourth Street.

A car ran a red light and hit the side of the school bus, police said.

The district said the bus is used for Seneca middle and high schools.

Students were on the bus at the time of the crash, the district said. They were transported to school on another bus.

The district said parents are being notified of the situation.

No injuries to the students or driver were reported.