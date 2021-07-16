School IDs buildings honoring racists, says names can’t go

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, a sign advertises the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center in Columbia, S.C. University officials have said they won’t ask the Legislature to change building names but instead will concentrate on honoring deserving people on new buildings. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina president has indicated he doesn’t plan to ask the Legislature for permission to change the names of nearly a dozen campus buildings that a special committee says honors racists and Civil War figures.

Instead, interim university president Harris Pastides says in a letter that he’ll encourage school leaders to concentrate on honoring deserving people on new buildings with the same committee suggesting a number of prominent Black leaders.

Since 2000, a South Carolina law called the Heritage Act requires a two-thirds vote from the General Assembly to change or remove the name of any building based on a historical figure.