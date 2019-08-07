School Prayer Zone signs popping up in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Signs for ‘school prayer zones’ are popping up across South Carolina.

A local non-profit said prayers over schools, students and administrators need to become a regular practice, so a woman designed the signs and got the Department of Transportation’s approval to sell them to local churches to be placed on their property.

“This is a perfect example of church and state. Whereas we’re staying out of the area of the state but we’re bringing it onto the land of the church,” said Vanessa Frazier with Christ Teens.

The woman who came up with the idea said it will take about two to three years to place the signs throughout the state.

She said churches can buy them even if they are not near a school.

The signs can already be found in Richland and Aiken Counties.