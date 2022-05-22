ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning in Orangeburg County.

Master Trooper David Jones said a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road.

The driver was operating a 2007 Honda, headed westbound before turning in a private drive and being hit from behind by a 2003 Honda.

The driver of the 2003 Honda was injured and taken to an area hospital while the driver of the 2007 Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.