SCHP: 2 dead after multi-vehicle collision on Bluff Road

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that left two dead on Monday morning.

According to SCHP the collision occurred on Bluff Road around 8:50 a.m.

The report states that a 2002 Honda disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram truck traveling east on Bluff Road.

As a result of the impact, the Honda then struck a 2016 Toyota SUV that was traveling west on Bluff Road.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were not wearing seatbelts and died as a result of the collision. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

All other parties were wearing seatbelts and were okay, according to SCHP.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES