SCHP: 2 dead after multi-vehicle collision on Bluff Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that left two dead on Monday morning.
According to SCHP the collision occurred on Bluff Road around 8:50 a.m.
The report states that a 2002 Honda disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram truck traveling east on Bluff Road.
As a result of the impact, the Honda then struck a 2016 Toyota SUV that was traveling west on Bluff Road.
The driver and passenger of the Honda were not wearing seatbelts and died as a result of the collision. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
All other parties were wearing seatbelts and were okay, according to SCHP.
SCHP is investigating.