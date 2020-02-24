SCHP: 2 dead after multi-vehicle collision on Bluff Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that left two dead on Monday morning.

According to SCHP the collision occurred on Bluff Road around 8:50 a.m.

The report states that a 2002 Honda disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram truck traveling east on Bluff Road.

As a result of the impact, the Honda then struck a 2016 Toyota SUV that was traveling west on Bluff Road.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were not wearing seatbelts and died as a result of the collision. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

All other parties were wearing seatbelts and were okay, according to SCHP.

SCHP is investigating.