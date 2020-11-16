SCHP arrest Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office corporal for DUI

by: WSAV Staff

Todd Ferguson

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office corporal faces disciplinary action following a DUI arrest over the weekend.

According to BCSO, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested off-duty Cpl. Todd Ferguson Sunday morning on charges of driving under the influence.

Troopers arrested Ferguson after a traffic stop at approximately 11:00 a.m. near Broad River Road and Parris Island Gateway in Burton.

Troopers administered a field sobriety test to Ferguson which led to his arrest.

Ferguson was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center following a bond hearing Monday morning.

Disciplinary action regarding his employment at the sheriff’s office is pending. 

