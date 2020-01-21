SCHP: Fatal collision in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Darlington on Monday.

According to SCHP, a 2004 Chevy Impala was driving South on U.S. 15 around 4:30 p.m.

Around the same time, a 2008 freightliner commercial vehicle was driving East on Center Road, when it disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 15 and Center Road.

The Chevy struck the trailer portion of the freightliner.

The driver of the Chevy was killed, and the front seat passenger was airlifted to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The two backseat passengers of the Chevy were not wearing seatbelts and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the freightliner was unharmed.